Renee Good was 'stalking and impeding' ICE operation in Minneapolis; damning evidence video emerges

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a new video on Saturday showing the tense minutes before the fatal January 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. A new video released by Homeland Security shows new evidence and an angle in the Renee Good shooting. DHS says Good was “stalking and impeding.” AP/PTI(AP01_11_2026_000008A) (AP)

Homeland Security officials claim that the footage shows Good “stalking and impeding” a law enforcement operation before the deadly encounter.

New video and evidence In the video, Good's vehicle, parked in a residential street, appears to partially block traffic as ICE agents conduct an operation in south Minneapolis.

There is a honking noise that is heard repeatedly in the video while someone continually blows a whistle. The footage briefly shifts to what looks to be Renee Nicole Good's Honda Pilot parked in the middle of the road.

The clip is three and a half minutes long and stops recording seconds before the shots were fired.

DHS wrote in the X post, “The media continues to fail the American people in their reporting on the events in Minneapolis.”

DHS further added, “The evidence speaks for itself. The legacy media has lost the trust of the American people.”