US federal immigration agents shoot at 2 in Portland, DHS calls it 'self-defence'

Two people were reportedly injured after being shot at by federal immigration officers in Portland, a city in United States' Oregon. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon and the FBI's Portland office said it was investigating an “agent involved shooting”, with the Department of Homeland Security saying that the agents resorted to shooting as self-defence. FBI agents work outside Adventist Hospital after U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon. (REUTERS)

The shooting victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and their conditions is unknown, according to the Portland Police who confirmed the shooting and said that the shooting involved two federal agents, reportedly belonging to the Customs and Border Patrol Agents.

‘Defensive shot’ The Department of Homeland Security said the incident took place when the US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland. It alleged that the shooting victim is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland.

“The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,” the department said in a statement on X.

“Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene,” it added.

What the police said Portland Police said it received a report of a shooting on Thursday and a man and a woman had suffered gunshot wounds.

“At 2:24 p.m., officers received information that a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside,” the police said, adding that the officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel.

“The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents,” it said in a statement.

As the shooting comes a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in Minnesota, Portland Police chief Bob Day urged calm as the investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the shooting.

"We are still in the early stages of this incident," Day said, and added, "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney said during a Portland city council meeting that Thursday's shooting took place in the eastern part of the city and that two Portlanders were wounded.

“As far as we know both of these individuals are still alive and we are hoping for more positive updates throughout the afternoon,” she was quoted as saying by Associated Press.