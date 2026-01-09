Trump warns Iran of ‘very hard’ response if protesters are killed

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he will take severe action against Iran if its authorities "start killing people" who are protesting in Iran, where an economic crisis has led to a widespread unrest. US President Donald Trump (AP)

"I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots -- they have lots of riots -- if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard," Trump said during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

What is happening in Iran? People in Iran’s capital poured into the streets and shouted slogans from their homes on Thursday night after a call by the country’s exiled crown prince for mass demonstrations, witnesses said, marking a new escalation in protests that have spread across the Islamic Republic.

Internet access and telephone services were cut almost immediately after the protests began, AP reported.

The demonstrations were seen as the first major test of whether the Iranian public could be mobilised by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose father fled the country shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Some protests have included chants in support of the shah, expressions that once could have carried the death penalty but now reflect the depth of anger driving demonstrations sparked by Iran’s struggling economy.

Thursday’s unrest followed protests that erupted on Wednesday in cities and rural towns nationwide. More markets and bazaars closed in solidarity with demonstrators.

At least 41 people have been killed and more than 2,270 detained so far, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

As the protests grow, pressure is mounting on Iran’s civilian government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Internet company Cloudflare and digital rights group NetBlocks reported widespread outages, attributing them to Iranian government interference.

Despite the scale of the unrest, the protest movement has largely remained leaderless, and it is unclear how much impact Pahlavi’s call will have in the days ahead.

Pahlavi had called for demonstrations at 8 pm local time on Thursday and Friday. When the time came, witnesses said neighbourhoods across Tehran erupted in chants.

Protesters shouted slogans such as “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Islamic Republic!” Others voiced support for the shah, chanting: “This is the last battle! Pahlavi will return!” Thousands were seen on the streets.

“Great nation of Iran, the eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets and, as a united front, shout your demands,” Pahlavi said in a statement.

“I warn the Islamic Republic, its leader and the (Revolutionary Guard) that the world and (President Donald Trump) are closely watching you. Suppression of the people will not go unanswered."

While some demonstrators have chanted in favour of the shah, it remains unclear whether this reflects support for Pahlavi himself or a broader longing for life before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.