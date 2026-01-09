Border patrol agent-involved shooting in Portland: First details on victims emerge

Two people were shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, a day after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis. The agents involved in the Portland incident belonged with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A Portland Police car is seen after reports of two people being shot by federal agents. (X/@PopCrave)

Portland police officers responded to a call for help when they found the people shot by the federal agents, as per reports. The FBI is also investigating the case, and Portland Police Chief Bob Day has urged calm amid heightened tensions in light of the Minneapolis incident.

While investigations into the shooting continue, here's all details known thus far about the two people who've been shot.

Portland shooting victims: All you need to know The names of the two Portland shooting victims are not yet known. However, it has been reported by ABC News that a man and a woman were shot by CBP agents.

Officers who responded to the scene applied a tourniquet, which indicates there was bleeding that needed to be staunched. Emergency personnel were called and the two were moved to a hospital.

Their conditions remain unknown for now.

Authorities further told the publication that it was the man who had called for help. When they responded, they found the woman there as well. The man had called for help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street. Authorities told the outlet that the shooting took place about 3 miles away, some time earlier. As per the police, it took place on the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street.

A person present at the scene told local outlet KATU that he saw the wounded man was bleeding, and he was stopped in a vehicle.

Portland police chief noted “We are still in the early stages of this incident,” while mayor Keith Wilson said the incident was ‘deeply disturbing’.

DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin clarified in a statement “At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene.”