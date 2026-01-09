Portland CBP-involved shooting: Two shot near East Burnside; details emerge

Two people were shot by US Customs and Border Protection agents in Portland's East Burnside and 141st Avenue in Oregon on Thursday. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to the local media KTAU, FBI and Portland police are at responding at the scene of the shooting. The condition of the two shot is currently unclear.

According to ABC News sources, the FBI is leading the investigation. As of now, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Notably, the incident comes just a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Jonathan Ross, fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good at an anti-ICE demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

However, the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, and no reports suggest that it was related to immigration raids. Chief Bob Day of the Portland Police Bureau issued a statement asking to community to remain calm.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” said Day said in the a statement. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

Portland city officials issued a statement saying that they received reports of a man who had been shot, calling for help at around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. Responding officers found a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds, the statement noted.

This is a developing story.