Did Bill Ackman donate to GoFundMe for ICE agent Jonathan Ross? All we know amid Minneapolis shooting uproar

While Renee Nicole Good's GoFundMe garnered significant community support, another fundraiser has also been launched for Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent identified as the officer who purportedly discharged the firearm in his defense during the Minneapolis shooting. Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has also promoted GoFundMe for ICE agent Jonathan Ross. (REUTERS)

The digital fundraising initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to the family of Good – the American woman who was fatally shot on Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent – successfully garnered over $1.5 million before the organizers closed the campaign on Friday.

Clyde Emmons from Mount Forest, Michigan, has now initiated a fundraiser supporting Jonathan Ross, as per the official GoFundMe website.

GoFundMe campaign for Renee Nicole Good “After seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist getting GoFundMe. I feel that the officer that was 1000 per cent justified in the shooting deserves to have a GoFundMe,” Emmons stated.

“Funds will go to help pay for any legal services this officer needs. If the officer cannot be reached at the time of needed assistance, funds will be donated to the ICE through DAP.”

Did Bill Ackman just contribute to Ross' GoFundMe? Meanwhile, Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has promoted a fundraising initiative for Ross, sparking speculations regarding whether the billionaire made a personal contribution to the effort. The list of donors includes a person named William Ackman, identified as a leading contributor with a donation of $10,000 for Jonathan Ross.

However, it remains unverified whether this refers to Bill Ackman or another person with the same name. Moreover, Bill has not released any comments on this matter and has solely shared the campaign.

