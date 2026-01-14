Was Renee Nicole Good pregnant at the time of her fatal shooting by Jonathan Ross? Here's the truth

Since the identification of Renee Nicole Good as the victim of the fatal shooting involving ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7, a number of false claims about her have flooded the internet. A poster with the picture of Renee Nicole Good is displayed in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (REUTERS)

From forged arrest records to child abuse allegations and assaulting law enforcement officers, many claims, now debunked, have gone viral. The latest of the false claims about Good to break out on the internet is about her pregnancy.

Good, 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross at a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The DHS says that she used her car as a weapon and tried to run over the ICE agents, which led to Ross shooting her fatally. But the Minnesota state administration is calling for an investigation into the actions of Agent Ross.

Meanwhile, claims are doing round on social media that Renee Nicole Good was pregnant at the time when she was shot by Jonathan. Posts on social media are raising questions about her family, and her widow, Rebecca Good, about whether they indeed have a six-year-old.

The basis of the claim is the photo of Renee Good that has been widely circulated after her death. The photo, originally rendered as just her bust, has now been re-created to project her pregnancy to add fuel to these claims.

However, there are no reports or evidence to suggest that Renee Nicole Good was pregnant at the time of her death at the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

For instance, here is one post: