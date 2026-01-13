Karoline Leavitt calls Renee Nicole Good ‘lunatic’, says ICE shooting was ‘absolutely justified’

Karoline Leavitt defended Jonathan Ross for fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good during a Fox News appearance on Monday. The White House press secretary twice called the 37-year-old activist a “lunatic,” arguing that the ICE agent killed her in “self-defence.” She also called out the media and Democrats for “lying” about the incident. US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to the press outside the White House in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2026. (AFP)

Karoline Leavitt calls Renee Nicole Good ‘lunatic,’ hails ‘brave’ Jonathan Ross “At first, you heard Democrats, including the mayor of Minneapolis, saying that the car never struck the officer and the lethal force was unjustified,” the 28-year-old told America Reports host John Roberts.

Leavitt went on to say, “Now, there is plentiful video evidence to show that the officer was struck by the car that this deranged, lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle and was using that vehicle as a weapon, which justifies domestic terrorism.”

When asked if Donald Trump believes the shooting was “justified,” Leavitt said “absolutely,” before slamming the opposition and news outlets for telling lies about the incident “from the very beginning.” She further called Ross, 43, a “brave” and “experienced” ICE agent.

She went on to slam the “paid antagonists” who are “harassing and targeting ICE agents, trying to make it impossible for them to carry out their duties.” “That’s what was happening in this case,” Leavitt added, referencing the killing of Good.

In a C-SPAN clip shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on X, Leavitt called Good a “lunatic” for the second time before storming away from reporters. “This administration will continue to stand wholeheartedly by the brave men and women of ICE, including that officer in Minneapolis, who was absolutely justified in using self-defence against a lunatic,” she said.