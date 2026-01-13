Jonathan Ross's fundraisers verified? GoFundMe warns as money pours in for ICE agent who shot Renee Good

Several online fundraisers have surfaced for Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7, since he was identified by the Minnesota Star Tribune. Fundraisers have popped up on GoFundMe, GiveSendGo and other platforms, raising thousands of dollars for the ICE agent amid calls for legal consequences against him. People hold placards as a vehicle with screens displays the pictures of Renee Nicole Good and Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent involved in her fatal shooting, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (REUTERS)

But a key question still looms: Are they genuine? Will the donations really go to the ICE agent? GoFundMe, which is hosting the biggest fundraiser for Ross, has issued a stark warning relevant to all donating to the campaign.

The first fundraiser for Ross was started by one Clyde Emmons, on Friday, has raised over $400,000. Since then, multiple such fundraisers have popped up on the platform. One from Frontline Patriots has a fund named 'Official ICE agent Jonathan Ross Fund.' Another, created by an individual named Jonathan Ross has a fund 'Help Us Relocate for a Brighter Future.' it is unclear if it is the same Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent. Yet another fundraiser by one Daniel Prescott is called 'Jonathan Ross is a human being, not a headline!'.

While donations have poured in for the campaigns, GoFundMe has said that the fundraisers are not verified. The organization is in the process of verifying the fundraiser and checking if they comply with the terms of service, GoFundMe said in a statement to USA Today.

"Our Trust & Safety team is currently reviewing all fundraisers related to the shooting in Minneapolis to ensure they are compliant with our Terms of Service," the statement read. "We are also working to gather additional information from the organizer of this fundraiser."

"GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers that raise money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with a violent crime," it added. "Any campaigns that violate this policy will be removed."

What To Know About The GiveSendGo Campaigns Similar to the GoFundMe campaigns, fundraising campaigns have been launched on GiveSendGo, as well. The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that one such campaign has raised over $160,000 of it's $200,000.

The CEO and founder of GiveSendGo, Jacob Wells, also expressed support for Ross, and shared a link to a fundraiser. “I just got off the phone with the ICE agent involved in this horrible situation. He is extremely appreciative of the support from all of you.

"We will be releasing funds soon to him, so he doesn’t have to worry about his family’s or his safety," Ross wrote. "God bless you all! Keep sharing.”