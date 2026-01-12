Trump mocked over bizarre ‘grab’ joke about Karoline Leavitt, ‘What a creep’
President Donald Trump made a perplexing comment about Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during turbulent Air Force One flight.
President Donald Trump has issued a bizarre statement regarding his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, sparking online criticism.
On Sunday, Air Force One encountered turbulence while transporting Trump, 79, back to Washington, D.C., following his weekly getaway at the Mar-a-Lago resort.
As the Republican leader swayed from side to side, disregarding reporters' inquiries about the upcoming steps in his strategy for Venezuela, he looked at Leavitt, 28, before returning his attention to the group of journalists.
“I’m looking for something to grab here. Because it’s going to get rough. I think you did this to me, you put me in a position where there’s absolutely nothing to grab,” he stated, turning his face towards Leavitt. “So I’m looking for something to grab. And it’s not going to be Karoline.”
Also Read: Who is Dina Powell McCormick? Ex-Trump adviser joins META as new president, vice chairman
Netizens react to Trump's remark
The reporters disregarded the peculiar remark, urging the president to respond to inquiries regarding international issues.
At the outset of the gathering, Trump cautioned the gathered press that turbulence was imminent. “It’s going to be very rough in about 10 minutes, so we’ll have to go a little bit quickly. They just said, very, very rough,” Trump alerted.
Meanwhile, Trump's remark went viral on X, with one user slamming the President, saying: “What A Creep!💀😳.”
“Gross,” another commented, while the third person said, “Karoline got scared when she heard her name.”
Also Read: Has Elon Musk filed for one-year-old son's full custody from Ashley? All on billionaire's latest move
When Trump joked about Leavitt's lips
Leavitt frequently becomes a subject of Trump’s loud humor. After leaving Israel following the hostage release as part of the Middle East ceasefire agreement in October last year, Trump shifted his focus from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to making remarks about Leavitt’s facial features.
At that time, Trump asked reporter, “How’s Karoline doing?", adding that “Should Karoline be replaced?”
When a reporter replied, “That’s up to you, sir,” the US President swiftly added, “It’ll never happen. That face... and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?”