Trump mocked over bizarre ‘grab’ joke about Karoline Leavitt, ‘What a creep’

President Donald Trump has issued a bizarre statement regarding his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, sparking online criticism. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt watches as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP)

On Sunday, Air Force One encountered turbulence while transporting Trump, 79, back to Washington, D.C., following his weekly getaway at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

As the Republican leader swayed from side to side, disregarding reporters' inquiries about the upcoming steps in his strategy for Venezuela, he looked at Leavitt, 28, before returning his attention to the group of journalists.

“I’m looking for something to grab here. Because it’s going to get rough. I think you did this to me, you put me in a position where there’s absolutely nothing to grab,” he stated, turning his face towards Leavitt. “So I’m looking for something to grab. And it’s not going to be Karoline.”

