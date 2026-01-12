Has Elon Musk filed for one-year-old son's full custody from Ashley? All on billionaire's latest move

In response to a post on X, Musk stated that he planned to commence custody proceedings “today,” contending that remarks made by St. Clair implied a willingness to consider gender transition for their one-year-old child. He described this move as a matter of parental duty and the well-being of the child. However, no court filing has been publicly verified for now.

Elon Musk has announced his intention to seek full custody of the young son he shares with writer and online figure Ashley St. Clair , expressing concerns regarding her recent public comments on gender identity.

Why has Musk decided to file for his son custody from Ashley St. Clair? Musk's announcement came following a buzz over St. Clair's recent activity on social media, where she seemed to reevaluate her previous opinions and voiced support for trans-affirming stances. Screenshots of these posts spread widely across the internet, resulting in backlash from certain users and allegations of inconsistency.

In a public response, Musk expressed that the statements raised significant concerns for him regarding his son's future and his apprehensions that the child's mother might pursue a transition for their child, prompting him to indicate his desire to seek full custody. St. Clair has not provided a comprehensive public response to Musk's recent remarks.

“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk announced.

Elon Musk And Ashley St Clair's son In February last year, St Clair took to X to reveal that Musk was the father of her child. The conservative activist stated that she kept the birth confidential for five months to safeguard the child's ‘privacy and safety’.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote, accompanying her post with the Latin phrase “Alea lacta est” (The die is cast).

A few months later, St Clair asserted on a podcast that she was facing considerable financial difficulties after Musk allegedly decreased the monthly payments from $100,000 to $40,000, and subsequently to $20,000.

The influencer alleged that Musk initiated contact with her via direct messages in May 2023. The two are said to have met in person later that month when St Clair's employer, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, conducted an interview with Musk.