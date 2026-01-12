Who is Dina Powell McCormick? Ex-Trump adviser joins META as new president, vice chairman

Dina Powell McCormick, a distinguished banking executive and former top Donald Trump adviser, is set to join Meta on a full-time basis as president and vice chairman, a company's spokesperson told Axios. Dina Powell McCormick, former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor, joins META as new president (via REUTERS)

Powell McCormick's extensive connections within the global finance sector have positioned her at the forefront of dealmaking across various industries that are crucial to Meta in the AI era, including energy and technology infrastructure.

Mark Zuckerberg issues statement In a statement, META CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Dina's experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company's President and Vice Chairman.”

In a social media post, Zuckerberg mentioned that Powell McCormick “will be involved in all of Meta's work, with a particular focus on partnering with governments and sovereigns to build, deploy, invest in, and finance Meta's AI and infrastructure.”

She served as a member of Meta's board from April to December in 2024.

Who is Dina Powell McCormick? Before joining Meta, McCormick held the position of deputy national security advisor to President Donald Trump, and she also worked under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during President George W. Bush’s administration.

McCormick is the second former official from the Trump administration that Meta has recruited in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the company announced the hiring of a new chief legal officer, Curtis Joseph Mahoney, who had previously served as a deputy U.S. trade representative during Trump’s first term.

“Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META. A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!,” President Donald Trump stated in a Truth Social post on Monday.