World’s top 10 richest people in 2025: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos lead Forbes billionaires list

Elon Musk continues to remain the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes Billionaires List, there are 3,028 billionaires globally with a total net worth of $16.1 trillion. The United States has the highest concentration of billionaires (902), followed by China (516, including Hong Kong) and India (205). Here is a list of the 10 richest people in the world. Elon Musk has a net worth of $342 billion.(REUTERS)

1. Elon Musk – $342 Billion

At the top is Elon Musk, who remains the richest person in the world. He is growing his wealth through Tesla, SpaceX, and other businesses. His lead in electric vehicles and space tech keeps him way ahead. Musk could soon become the world’s first trillionaire after the approval of his new pay package by Tesla’s board, if he manages to fulfill the conditions set forth in the contract.

Also read: Elon Musk pay package row: Tesla CEO's 5 big challenges to achieve his $1 trillion payout

2. Mark Zuckerberg – $216 Billion

In second is Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook (now Meta). At 40, his worth is $216 billion. His wealth has grown due to artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

3. Jeff Bezos – $215 Billion

Close behind is Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, with a net worth of $215 billion. He continues benefiting from Amazon’s global presence.

4. Larry Ellison – $192 Billion

Larry Ellison, Oracle co-founder, is at number four with a net worth of $192 billion. At 80, he remains one of the most powerful people in the tech world.

5. Bernard Arnault & Family – $178 Billion

The 5th richest person is Bernard Arnault and his family, the owners of the LVMH empire. The brands under LVMH Louis Vuitton, Dior and Sephora.

6. Warren Buffett – $154 Billion

Legendary investor Warren Buffett takes sixth position. Buffett, 94, has a net worth of $154 billion. His long-term investments through Berkshire Hathaway continue to deliver huge returns.

7. Larry Page – $144 Billion

Larry, Google co-founder, is at number seven. Page has a net worth of $144 billion from Google’s growth in AI and cloud.

8. Sergey Brin – $138 Billion

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is next on the list. With $138 billion, he’s one of the most powerful people in tech, focused on innovation and new technologies.

Also read: Grand Rajasthan-inspired cake becomes highlight of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s lavish Udaipur wedding

9. Amancio Ortega – $124 Billion

At the ninth spot is Amancio Ortega from Spain. He’s the founder of fashion brand Zara. His net worth is $124 billion.

10. Steve Ballmer – $118 Billion

Rounding out the top 10 is Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO, with $118 billion.

FAQs:

1. Who is the richest man in the world in 2025?

The richest man in the world in 2025 is Elon Musk.

2. Which country has the most billionaires in 2025?

The United States has the most billionaires in 2025, with 902 individuals on the list.

3. What is Elon Musk’s net worth in 2025?

Elon Musk’s net worth in 2025 is $342 billion, making him the wealthiest person globally.