Elon Musk? Virat Kohli? Sydney Sweeney?: Fans speculate about Nikhil Kamath’s next podcast guest

Bilal Jaleel, director of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast WTF, has sent social media into a frenzy with a post about the billionaire’s next guest. In a tweet, Jaleel teased that the fans are “not ready” for the next episode of the podcast, prompting people to guess who it could be. The top contenders, as per netizens, are Elon Musk, Virat Kohli, and Sydney Sweeney. Nikhil Kamath has earlier hosted several high-profile guests, including PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

“You’re not ready for @nikhilkamathcio’s next podcast. I am telling you. YOU ARE JUST NOT READY,” Jaleel shared on X. He also shared about it on LinkedIn, adding, “This is something I would usually post on X or Instagram but I would like everyone at Linkedin to know that you are NOT ready for Nikhil Kamath's next WTF episode!! Go crazy with your imaginations.”

What are people saying?

An individual posted, “Is it Elon? I think it’s Elon.” Another added, “Sydney Sweeney on Nikhil Kamath podcast.” A third expressed, “Only @imVkohli can break the internet in India. Or is it anyone from the Ambani family?” A fourth wrote, “Guest - Indian or international??”

About the WTF podcast:

As per the official website, the mission of the podcast is to “create a knowledge ecosystem and help entrepreneurs scale up in any industry from zero to one.”

Talking about his podcast, the host, Nikhil Kamath, said, “I've always envisioned a community united in discussing complex topics through in-depth, fact-based analysis. The WTF platform aims to be an open space for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to the topics that matter.”

To date, Kamath has hosted various guests on his podcast, including Bill Gates, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Ranbeer Kapoor, Nandan Nikkeni, Kumar Birla, Aravind Srinivas, and Vinod Khosla, among others.

However, the most famous guest on his podcast was PM Narendra Modi. In a podcast posted on YouTube on January 10, Kamath discussed a wide range of topics with the prime minister, including his childhood, idealism, and India’s standing in the tech sector.