Artist turns Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and more billionaires into robot dogs dumping NFTs

Mike Winkelmann, famously known as Beeple, has turned billionaires into robot dogs "pooping out NFTs. Tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos were featured at the famed artist's latest show titled Regular Animals at the Art Basel Miami Beach, according to a Page Six report. In the now-viral videos from the event, four-legged robots with hyperrealistic masks can be seen roaming around, taking photos, and eerily squatting down to print out the snaps.

Renowned artists Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol were also featured as canine robots along with the exhibit's creator Beeple, himself. While onlookers dubbed the spectacle “creepy” and “freaky,” Winkelmann said that his art had a deeper message. “It used to be that we saw the world interpreted through the eyes of artists, but now Mark Zuckerberg and Elon, in particular, control a huge amount of how we see the world,” he told the outlet.

“We see the world through their eyes because they control these very powerful algorithms that decide what we see. And so we wanted to kind of play with that idea,” the 44-year-old went on, adding that while Bezos' canine robot did not make prints, he had to be a part of the exhibit because the Amazon founder is “another person who shapes how we see the world.”

Winkelmann further said that people are now “increasingly seeing the world through the eyes of AI and robotics,” adding, “I think that will happen more and more.” The hyper-realistic masks were designed by famed mask-maker Landon Meier, according to the outlet. All of the robot dogs have been purchased by private collectors for $100,000 each.