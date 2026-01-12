Barbie's first-ever autistic doll creates buzz online: Check cost, features and availability

Barbie has launched its first-ever autistic doll, with the intention of illustrating the distinct perspectives of people with autism spectrum disorder regarding their environment. Many people are welcoming this initiative as a significant step towards improved representation, while others are divided on what inclusivity should entail in children's toys. Barbie's new autistic doll, part of the Fashionistas collection, is designed to represent autism more accurately

According to the company, the Autistic Barbie was created over a period of 18 months in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a US-based organization advocating for disability rights, led by autistic people. The firm stated the goal was to move beyond stereotypes and design a doll that is relatable rather than merely symbolic.

The Barbie designed for people with autism features a gaze that is subtly directed to the side, which “aims to reflect how some members of the autistic community may sometimes avoid direct eye contact,” Mattel stated in a press release.

Moreover, the autistic Barbie is the newest member of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, which strives to be the most diverse and inclusive series of dolls. In July 2025, Mattel also launched a Barbie with Type 1 diabetes.

