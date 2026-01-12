Barbie's first-ever autistic doll creates buzz online: Check cost, features and availability
Mattel's autistic Barbie, part of the Fashionistas collection, has sparked debate on representation in kids toys.
Barbie has launched its first-ever autistic doll, with the intention of illustrating the distinct perspectives of people with autism spectrum disorder regarding their environment. Many people are welcoming this initiative as a significant step towards improved representation, while others are divided on what inclusivity should entail in children's toys.
According to the company, the Autistic Barbie was created over a period of 18 months in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a US-based organization advocating for disability rights, led by autistic people. The firm stated the goal was to move beyond stereotypes and design a doll that is relatable rather than merely symbolic.
The Barbie designed for people with autism features a gaze that is subtly directed to the side, which “aims to reflect how some members of the autistic community may sometimes avoid direct eye contact,” Mattel stated in a press release.
Moreover, the autistic Barbie is the newest member of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, which strives to be the most diverse and inclusive series of dolls. In July 2025, Mattel also launched a Barbie with Type 1 diabetes.
Autistic Barbie doll launch stirs online discussion
On the social media platform X, responses have been varied. While numerous users have commended the launch for recognizing neurodiversity, others have raised concerns about whether the doll's design accurately represents the autistic experience, highlighting the ongoing discussion regarding representation and who has the authority to define it.
“The autistic Barbie doesn’t represent all autistic children or the wide range of their experiences and behaviours. Autism is a spectrum, and no single doll can capture that diversity. However, a positive is that it gets people talking about autism and inclusion, which can help raise awareness and understanding,” one X user named Anna Kennedy OBE wrote.
“Would I buy one if I had an autistic daughter? I am not sure ......,” she added.
“How's autism and diversity related?” another asked.
“How do we know regular Barbie isn’t autistic?” a third person commented.
Check out autistic Barbie doll's features
The doll, which belongs to Barbie's Fashionistas collection, features deliberate design elements such as flexible elbow and hand joints intended for stimming. Stimming refers to the repetitive body movements that some individuals with autism utilize to help process sensory information.
In addition, Barbie's accessories are representative of items that some autistic people use, including noise-canceling headphones, loose-fitting garments, and a tablet equipped with Augmentative and Alternative Communication applications.
What is autistic Barbie doll's cost?
The Barbie doll will be available starting January 12 at Mattel Shop and Target, with a suggested retail price of $11.87. It is expected to be introduced to Walmart stores across the US in March.