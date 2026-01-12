What is ‘Be Good’ pin? Mark Ruffalo, other Golden Globes stars make strong political statement after Renee Good shooting

Several prominent celebrities at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards conveyed a significant political message on Sunday. Notable figures such as Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart, and Ariana Grande were seen donning black-and-white pins inscribed with ‘BE GOOD’ and ‘ICE OUT’. With this act, they paid tribute to Renee Good, who was tragically shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, and protested against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). US actress Natasha Lyonne (L) holds up her purse with a pin reading "be Good", in tribute to Renee Good, who was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis. (AFP)

While Ruffalo, Sykes, and Lyonne wore the pins on the red carpet, Jean Smart and Grande donned them inside the ballroom, according to Associated Press.

The messages on the pin are part of an expanding initiative aimed at highlighting recent fatalities linked to immigration enforcement and advocating for accountability and empathy.

Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, lost her life on January 7 during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, a tragedy that has ignited extensive protests and anger throughout the US. Demonstrations have occurred in various cities demanding justice for Good and others who have perished in comparable encounters with federal agents.

Also Read: Renee Nicole Good kids: How many did she have? Her ex-brother-in-law says ‘she should have minded her own business’