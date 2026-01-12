What is ‘Be Good’ pin? Mark Ruffalo, other Golden Globes stars make strong political statement after Renee Good shooting
Celebrities at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards like Mark Ruffalo and Ariana Grande wore pins saying ‘BE GOOD’ and ‘ICE OUT’ to honor Renee Good.
Several prominent celebrities at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards conveyed a significant political message on Sunday. Notable figures such as Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart, and Ariana Grande were seen donning black-and-white pins inscribed with ‘BE GOOD’ and ‘ICE OUT’. With this act, they paid tribute to Renee Good, who was tragically shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, and protested against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
While Ruffalo, Sykes, and Lyonne wore the pins on the red carpet, Jean Smart and Grande donned them inside the ballroom, according to Associated Press.
The messages on the pin are part of an expanding initiative aimed at highlighting recent fatalities linked to immigration enforcement and advocating for accountability and empathy.
Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, lost her life on January 7 during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, a tragedy that has ignited extensive protests and anger throughout the US. Demonstrations have occurred in various cities demanding justice for Good and others who have perished in comparable encounters with federal agents.
All on ‘Be Good’ and ‘Ice Out’ pins
The 'Be Good' and 'Ice Out' pins were organized by activists and advocacy groups aiming to utilize the prominent Golden Globes platform to bring attention to what they describe as systemic issues related to immigration enforcement practices, as per the Associated Press.
Proponents assert that the movement underscores the necessity for a more extensive social dialogue regarding government accountability and the humane treatment of communities impacted by federal actions.
“We need every part of civil society, society to speak up,” stated Nelini Stamp from Working Families Power, one of the coordinators of the anti-ICE pins initiative. “We need our artists. We need our entertainers. We need the folks who reflect society.”
Renee Good shooting probe
While members of Congress have committed to a strong response, an FBI investigation into the murder of Good is currently in progress. The Trump administration has reinforced its defense of the actions taken by the ICE officer, asserting that he acted in self-defense, believing that Good intended to strike him with her vehicle.
Just one week before Good's death, an off-duty ICE officer fatally shot 43-year-old Keith Porter in Los Angeles. This incident ignited protests across the Los Angeles region, demanding the arrest of the officer involved.