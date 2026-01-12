Priyanka Chopra's diamond-sapphire necklace, Kylie Jenner's huge 75-carat earrings: Best jewellery at Golden Globes 2026

The 2026 award season is off to a sparkling start. Major A-list celebrities descended on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes, drenched in sparkling diamonds, emeralds, and other colourful gems. Here's a look at some of the stand-out jewellery from the awards night. Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner wore sparkling jewels to the 2026 Golden Globes.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

Accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra attended the Golden Globes 2026 in a custom Dior gown. She styled the ensemble with stunning Bvlgari diamond and sapphire jewellery, including an assortment of eye-catching rings and a statement-making diamond necklace, complete with a sapphire centre stone.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attended the awards night dressed in a dazzling champagne-coloured custom Ashi Studio gown, styled with boulder-sized, 75-carat diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Getty Images via AFP)

To complement her romantic, sheer Givenchy gown, embroidered with delicate floral motifs and styled with a matching silk shawl, Jennifer Lawrence wore a delicate diamond necklace, showcasing an oval-cut centre diamond, and dainty diamond ear studs.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. (REUTERS)

To complement her Louis Vuitton silver siren look on the Golden Globes red carpet, featuring a metallic hand-embroidered bustier with a long velvet skirt, Chase Infiniti wore an assortment of dazzling De Beers diamond jewels, including diamond rings, a geometric diamond bracelet, and dangling diamond earrings.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. (Getty Images via AFP)

Miley Cyrus walked the red carpet in a Saint Laurent gown beautified with Tiffany & Co. jewels. She wore a diamond necklace, set in platinum with a 15-carat emerald pendant, diamond stud earrings, and a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Sixteen Stone diamond ring.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried at the annual Golden Globe Awards. (AFP)

Amanda Seyfried added a dose of glamour to her strapless white Versace gown with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewellery. She wore a statement 18-karat white and yellow gold necklace, featuring 10-carat diamonds. She also added a pair of 4-carat diamond cluster earrings and an 11-carat diamond ring to her look.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Getty Images via AFP)

Selena Gomez stole the show in a custom black velvet Chanel gown, styled with diamond rings and firework earrings from Chanel’s High Jewelry collection.