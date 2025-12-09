Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turn heads in matching orange Chrome Hearts looks at LA premiere of Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner wore matching orange Chrome Hearts outfits at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme on December 8, reports Just Jared. Marty Supreme, which stars Timothée and Gwyneth Paltrow in the lead roles, will hit theaters on Christmas, December 25. Cast member Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend a special screening of the film 'Marty Supreme' in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., (REUTERS)

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner coordinate in custom Chrome Hearts

Timothée Chalamet, who plays the protagonist Marty in Marty Supreme, opted for a bright orange leather suit, an orange silk shirt, and orange boots. The Dune actor also carried a Chrome Hearts black leather ping-pong paddle case draped over his shoulder.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, wore a floor-length orange gown with triangular cutouts below her bust and across her waist.

She had a cross embellishment at the base of her deep V-neckline, which was repeated on her necklace with many crosses of varied sizes. Jenner completed the look with orange pointed-toe pumps. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics painted her nails a bright orange, while her blush had hints of orange hues.

She wore a matte nude lipstick for her glam look, and her blush and eyeshadow blended with bright bursts of orange and pink. Jenner wore her hair in a straightforward blowout. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in May this year.

About Marty Supreme

Based on the story of American table tennis player Marty Reisman, Marty Supreme is a 2025 American sports comedy-drama film produced and directed by Josh Safdie. Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher are some of the members of the cast.

Also read: Gwyneth Paltrow didn't know co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner: 'He said that she had 2 kids'

Marty Supreme first premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025. The National Board of Review and the American Film Institute have already named Marty Supreme one of the top ten films of 2025.