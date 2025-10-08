Marty Supreme early reviews call Timothée Chalamet ‘a movie star for the ages’; take a look
Timothée Chalamet’s ping-pong drama is smashing expectations and critics can’t stop raving about Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial
Published on: Oct 8, 2025 12:33 AM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
Share via
Copy link
Timothée Chalamet’s latest venture, Marty Supreme, has smashed its first impressions right out of the park…well, the ping-pong table might be more apt here. The film, which marks Josh Safdie’s solo directorial debut without his brother, Benny, made a surprise premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 6, and critics are calling it nothing short of electrifying.
About the film
Set in the 1950s, the movie follows young Marty Mauser and his dream to become a world-class table tennis champion. The hype for the film was already rather high, especially with all the buzz surrounding the Safdie brothers’ creative split. Moreover, both brothers (now ex-partners) have released projects around the same time, with Benny gunning for The Smashing Machine, which stars The Rock and Emily Blunt. While The Smashing Machine has received mixed reviews since its theatrical release on October 3, Marty Supreme seems to be a delirious crowd-pleaser.
Netizens react
One fan on X called it “Safdie’s best film yet — a deranged cross between Catch Me If You Can and Uncut Gems.” Another wrote, “Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime. This is the kind of film that makes you remember why you love movies.” Others added their own spin: “Safdie really said ‘act like your rent’s due’ and Timothée delivered.” Another joked, “The Rock’s gotta be pissed for picking the wrong Safdie.” One more said, “Marty Supreme — Timothee Chalamet is the capital M movie star we were promised. A 300 mph cannonball of a film that never seems to slow down for a second. Josh Safdie just brought the house down in NY.”
It looks like Marty Supreme seems to be cementing Chalamet’s status as this generation’s ultimate movie star, and if early reactions are anything to go by, this is one film to really look forward towards.