Marty Supreme early reviews call Timothée Chalamet ‘a movie star for the ages’; take a look

Timothée Chalamet’s latest venture, Marty Supreme, has smashed its first impressions right out of the park…well, the ping-pong table might be more apt here. The film, which marks Josh Safdie’s solo directorial debut without his brother, Benny, made a surprise premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 6, and critics are calling it nothing short of electrifying. Timothée Chalamet

About the film Set in the 1950s, the movie follows young Marty Mauser and his dream to become a world-class table tennis champion. The hype for the film was already rather high, especially with all the buzz surrounding the Safdie brothers’ creative split. Moreover, both brothers (now ex-partners) have released projects around the same time, with Benny gunning for The Smashing Machine, which stars The Rock and Emily Blunt. While The Smashing Machine has received mixed reviews since its theatrical release on October 3, Marty Supreme seems to be a delirious crowd-pleaser.