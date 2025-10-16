Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't know co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner: 'He said that she had 2 kids'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 02:29 pm IST

Gwyneth Paltrow will be starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming release Marty Supreme. The drama will release during Christmas.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is gearing up for the release of Marty Supreme, the upcoming sports drama in which she stars alongside Timothée Chalamet. Gwyneth admits that she was unfamiliar with Timothée Chalamet, and did not know that he was dating Kylie Jenner. In a conversation with British Vogue, Gwyneth shared that she was surprised when Timothée said that his girlfriend had two kids.

Gwyneth Paltrow talked about working with Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.
Gwyneth Paltrow talked about working with Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

What Gwyneth said about Timothée Chalamet

During the conversation, Gwyneth said, “Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything. I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’”

She went on to add, "I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know [it was] Kylie Jenner…”

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

About their relationship

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship began making headlines in early 2023, shortly after Jenner’s split from Travis Scott. The rumors intensified when they were spotted together at various events, and by September 2023, their romance was confirmed with a public appearance at Beyoncé’s concert. They have since attended major events like the Golden Globes and the Oscars together.

In Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet steps into the role of ping-pong player Marty Mauser. The film traces his journey as he rises through the ranks to become the U.S. men’s singles champion over the years. But along with the success comes misunderstandings, chaos and unwanted trouble. The early reviews of the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with massive Oscar buzz for the lead performance. It also stars Fran Drescher, Tyler, the Creator, and Odessa A’zion, and is set for release on December 25.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gwyneth Paltrow didn't know co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner: 'He said that she had 2 kids'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On