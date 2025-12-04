Kylie Jenner reveals she underwent stem cell therapy for chronic back pain, opens up about struggles as a young mother

Kylie Jenner has opened up about a health struggle she has been quietly facing for years. The beauty mogul revealed that she recently underwent stem cell therapy after dealing with severe chronic back pain since the birth of her son, Aire, three years ago. Kylie Jenner says she underwent stem cell therapy(Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Wednesday, Dec. 3, the 28-year-old star shared photos from her medical journey. One image showed her lying in a hospital bed, while others showed bandages on her lower back after the treatment. Kylie explained that her pain began after her last pregnancy and continued despite trying several treatments.

Kim Kardashian’s experience inspired her

I’ve been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost three years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help,” she wrote. Kylie said she felt encouraged to explore stem cell therapy after hearing about the positive results her sister Kim Kardashian experienced.

“Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy. I went to Dr. Akhan and his team at Eterna Health, and I’m honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources,” she added. Kylie also reminded her followers that everybody is different and advised them to do proper research and consult doctors before considering any medical treatment. She said her goal in sharing this experience was to help anyone going through something similar.

Kylie's post.

Opening up about motherhood challenges

Along with her health update, Kylie also touched on her journey as a young mother. She shares two children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex-partner Travis Scott. Last month, she appeared on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, where she discussed how difficult it was for her to adjust to motherhood at a young age.

“I think I have a really good balance now,” Kylie said on the podcast. “But it was really hard for me having kids so young. The emotions, the postpartum, it takes time.” She explained that it took about a year after each pregnancy for her to feel like herself again.

Finding relief and moving forward

Khloé sympathized with her sister, noting that Kylie was the only one in their circle to become a mom early. “I think it just takes a minute to get your mojo back,” Khloé said, with Kylie agreeing.

With her stem cell therapy marking a “huge step” in her healing, Kylie said she is hopeful and grateful to be moving toward relief after years of pain.

What is Stem Cell Therapy?

As per the National Institute of Health, Stem cell therapy is a medical treatment that uses stem cells to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs. Stem cells are unique because they can develop into many different cell types in the body. In therapy, they are often taken from bone marrow, fat, or umbilical cord blood and then injected into the affected area. This treatment can help heal injuries, regenerate tissues, and treat certain diseases like blood disorders, heart problems, or neurodegenerative conditions.

Research is ongoing to expand its applications, but stem cell therapy offers promising potential for regenerative medicine and improving quality of life.