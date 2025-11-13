Khloé Kardashian credits Kylie Jenner as key support during Tristan Thompson cheating row

Khloé Kardashian said Kylie Jenner was a major source of strength for her when she was dealing with a cheating scandal involving her former partner, Tristan Thompson. During a podcast, Khloé Kardashian revealed how Kylie Jenner helped her cope with the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.(khloekardashian/Instagram)

Khloé thinks Kylie served as one of the "main reasons" she was able to get through it, People magazine reported.

Kylie Jenner supported Khloé Kardashian during tough times

Khloé recently sat down with Kylie for the Season 3 premiere of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. During the show, the two stars spoke in detail about several topics, including Khloé's past relationships.

At one point, the two of them started talking about the time when both of them were expecting in 2021. During this time, Kylie is said to have helped Khloé discover that her former partner, Tristan Thompson, secretly fathered a child with another woman.

Kylie said they never "expected to be pregnant together at the same time."

"Going from you helping me count my birthday on my fingers to being pregnant together. So I think that we embraced it. Yeah, we did," People quoted Kylie as saying.

Khloé said she had no clue that Kylie was also expecting a child, adding that her pregnancy was three months behind. Kylie said it was the "best thing ever" to have our sons together.

Khloé then stated that Kylie is "one of the main reasons why I felt so safe and comfortable having (son) Tatum". She continued, "Because Kylie was like, 'Come on! Aire is six months older than Tatum.' And when I was like crying and like, 'Why is this happening? I can't believe it's happening a second time!'"

Khloé also shared, “You were like, 'But God makes no mistakes, and this was supposed to happen. And now our sons get to grow up together. And we [have] Stormi and True, and now we have Tatum and Aire,' ” adding, “And you were so right!”

Kylie shared that she felt grateful that her son, Aire, has Tatum's company, adding that the two of them are very close to each other.

Also read: The Housemaid trailer 2: All on Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s upcoming psychological thriller

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

Rumors about Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian for the first time came out when she gave birth to their daughter, True. Over the next few years, the former couple made several attempts to reconcile.

However, they parted ways again when it was reported in 2021 that Thompson was expecting a baby with another woman.

Several months later, Khloé announced that they had welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

In May this year, Khloé appeared on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast and recalled how she felt "such shame that it was happening again, because I knew I knew better."

“I think people also need to be patient with themselves,” she added.

FAQs

For how long were Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together?

They first went public with their relationship in September 2016. Khloé and Thompson finally split in 2021.

How many children does Khloé Kardashian have?

She has two children: daughter True and son Tatum, who was born via surrogate.

When did Kylie Jenner appear on Khloé in Wonder Land?

Kylie was seen in the podcast's November 12 episode.