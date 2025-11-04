Stefon Diggs faces online speculation weeks after Cardi B's pregnancy reveal: 'Kids with…'

On Sunday, Cardi B was seen cheering for her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, as his team faced the Atlanta Falcons at home. New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs faces unverified online speculation about multiple pregnancies.(AP)

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with the NFL star, was photographed wearing a coordinated burgundy Bottega Veneta coat, gloves, and boots for the outing.

Online rumors surface

Hours after her appearance, several unverified social media posts began circulating, alleging that Diggs may be involved in other relationships.

It is important to note that none of these claims have been confirmed, and neither Diggs nor Cardi B has publicly addressed the speculation.

K’yanna Barbers

One claim, shared by online personality DJ Akademiks, suggested that influencer K’yanna Barbers was expecting children with Diggs.

Akademiks posted a photo of a woman with a baby bump and linked her to the NFL player. Barbers is best known for previously saying she was the "Kiki" referenced in Drake's 2018 hit 'In My Feelings.'

However, HT.com has not independently verified the post or the claims, and neither Barbers nor Diggs has commented on the matter.

Crystal Westbrooks

Another name mentioned in the online chatter is that of influencer Crystal Westbrooks.

A resurfaced video showing Westbrooks and her sister India discussing pregnancy has renewed speculation online. Some social media users linked the discussion to Diggs, noting that he was seen in Los Angeles when Westbrooks announced a temporary break from social media.

Again, these are unsubstantiated social media rumors, and no party involved has confirmed or denied any connection.

Stefon Diggs' family

Diggs is father to a daughter, Nova, with whom he shares a close bond. He has not publicly shared details about her mother.