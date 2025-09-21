Stefon Diggs faces paternity lawsuit from model Aileen Lopera over 5-month-old baby amid Cardi B pregnancy

New England Patriots’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs is caught in a paternity stir with an Instagram model who has claimed to have given birth to a child fathered by him. This comes after Diggs’ current girlfriend Cardi B announced they were expecting their first child together during an appearance on Wednesday’s ‘CBS Mornings’ with Gayle King. File photo of Stefon Diggs and Cardi B(Getty Images via AFP)

Paternity allegations

Aileen Lopera, an influencer with an online presence under the name of Lord Giselle, filed a lawsuit against Diggs in Los Angeles County at the time of being pregnant. Her daughter was born in April this year, as reported by TMZ.

He then filed a response to the claim in mid-July, stating that he wasn’t sure of his paternity and requested a genetic test to clarify matters. If proven as father, he expressed a desire to claim full responsibility and fulfill all legal and financial obligations.

"My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Lopera’s lawyer, Tamar Arminak, said in a statement to The US Sun this week.

Also Read: Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs still together? A timeline of their romance as they expect their first baby

Cardi B announces pregnancy

The Grammy-award-winning rapper announced her pregnancy with the wide receiver in a recent appearance. "I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," she told King, as reported by ESPN.

Rumors of her pregnancy had earlier circulated online ahead of the official announcement. The baby is expected to be born sometime before the rapper’s scheduled tour in February. Clearly, Diggs has a lot on his plate with welcoming a newborn, handling a paternity lawsuit, and playing in the regular season. This marks the second child for Diggs and the fourth child for the rapper.

Also Read: Cardi B expecting first baby with Stefon Diggs: All on her 3 kids Kulture, Wave and Blossom

The rapper’s second studio album, ‘Am I The Drama?’, was released on September 19.