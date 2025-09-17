Stefon Diggs net worth: A look at career and fortune of Cardi B's boyfriend

Stefon Diggs’ net worth: Cardi B is expecting her fourth child. The Grammy winner announced her pregnancy in a "CBS Mornings" interview on Wednesday. Cardi B disclosed that she is having a baby with her boyfriend and the New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Cardi B appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on Sept. 12, 2023,, left, and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs appears at an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., on ept. 7, 2025. (AP Photo)(AP)

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs. I'm happy, I feel like I'm in a good space. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we're really great, we're really the best at what we do,” Cardi B told Gayle King.

Also read: Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with baby no. 4, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship

Cardi B had, reportedly, made her relationship with Diggs public earlier this year. The duo confirmed their relationship when they appeared together at an NBA Playoffs game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12.

Also read: Cardi B admits she fell asleep in court during civil assault trial: ‘I had a long…’

Stefon Diggs’ net worth

Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was traded to the Buffalo Bills in March 2020. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Diggs' net worth is $60 million. Diggs has earned around $137 million in NFL salary over the course of his career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Diggs was placed at the 45th spot on the list of Forbes’ The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2022. As per that list, Diggs had total earnings of $38.7 million back then.

In 2015, Diggs, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, entered the National Football League (NFL) on a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal with the Minnesota Vikings. According to Forbes, Digges had signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. As per an article published by ESPN, during his stint with the Bills, Diggs became one of just four players in NFL history to register four consecutive seasons with 100-plus receptions. Earlier this year, Diggs signed with the New England Patriots. The 31-year-old and the Patriots agreed to a three-year, $69 million max deal, as per NFL.com.

FAQs

What is Stefon Diggs’ Net Worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Stefon Diggs has a net worth of $60 million.

Is Cardi B pregnant?

Cardi B recently announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs