ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Joey Bosa grew up watching “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and has made a professional living out of terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. From making 'SpongeBob' jokes to forcing fumbles, Joey Bosa feels rejuvenated with Buffalo Bills

Both passions followed the 10-year NFL veteran to Buffalo, where the Bills edge rusher feels rejuvenated two months after bidding farewell to his 20s.

“It is crazy to think that I’m 30, but I have a lot of life left,” Bosa told The Associated Press on Monday. “And when I’m feeling good, I feel nice and young. And I’m feeling as good as I have my entire career.”

As fresh starts go, Bosa’s cross-country transition has been smooth so far for the onetime Chargers star, whose trajectory ebbed following three injury-limited seasons.

In the locker room, he has found common ground in cartoons, of all things, while bonding with Buffalo’s young edge rushers.

“He knows my SpongeBob, so he’s at the top of my book,” the 25-year-old Greg Rousseau said, noting the two spent training camp exchanging lines from the animated Nickelodeon series that debuted in 1999.

Rousseau doesn’t recall how the show first came up in conversation, but he noted how it provided constant fodder for laughs during camp. Without revealing details, he said the two have a SpongeBob-themed sack celebration in the works.

Tartar sauce jokes aside, it’s on the field where Bosa has filled a key role for the five-time defending AFC East champion Bills , who host Miami on Thursday night.

In a 31-10 win over the Jets on Sunday, Bosa forced two fumbles, one recovered by Buffalo, and added a sack — the 73rd of his career, moving him into a tie with Rob Burnett for 99th on the NFL list. Bosa’s three forced fumbles, with one coming in a 41-40 season-opening win over Baltimore, lead the NFL.

It’s early still, but this is what the Bills were counting on when signing Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract in March to muscle up a middling pass rush. He essentially replaced Von Miller, the 36-year-old who was cut after showing signs of age and limitations through three injury-shortened seasons.

Upon his arrival, Bosa was upbeat and philosophical while realizing he’s running out of time on his career, and driven to get the most out of however many years left.

“I think I have a lot to prove to mainly myself, because that’s all that really matters, that I still have stuff to give to this game,” Bosa said this week. “It’s just nice to have a fresh start with a new team and get to experience football in a different environment and a whole new situation.”

Though he enjoyed his time in Southern California and was disappointed upon being released by the Chargers with one year left on his contract, Bosa embraced joining a team with an established culture, a recent winning history and stability at coach.

This is far different from the Chargers, who are on their fourth coach since 2020, made the playoffs just three times during Bosa's tenure and built a reputation for losing close games.

It’s why Bosa said he felt like being “in a dream state” after the Bills rallied from a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes to beat Baltimore.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones felt similar emotions upon joining the Bills in 2022 and can relate to what Bosa’s experiencing.

“You kind of felt like your career takes a little boost just from the culture standpoint and how we go out there and play, and I think he's living in that moment now,” said Jones, a 12-year veteran. “I think it’s a match made in heaven, and I hope he just continues to grow and continues to be happy.”

Bosa’s happiness is apparent to Bob Babich, the Chargers linebackers coach in Bosa’s rookie year, 2016, and whose son Bobby is the Bills defensive coordinator.

“He called me after the game and said, 'Man, Joey Bosa looks like he’s having fun,’” Babich Jr. said. “It's cool to see a smile on his face. ... He’s certainly in a good place right now, and we got to keep that going.”

Staying healthy is key for the NFL's 2016 defensive rookie of the year, who combined for just 14 sacks over the previous three seasons and was limited to 28 games because of groin, foot, hip and back injuries.

“Mentally, maybe a little older. But physically, I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Bosa said. “Old Joey, new Joey, I think I’m just Joey. And I think when I’m healthy and I’m feeling good, I play good football.”

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.