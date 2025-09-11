NBA probe underway against ex-Pistons star Malik Beasley over gambling accusations

In a shocking turn of events, the NBA is understood to have decided to administer its own investigation into gambling allegations leveled against American basketball player Malik Beasley. He was linked to a federal probe this offseason. A report published by ESPN claimed that, as per a source familiar with the matter, the league investigation is in its final stages. Malik Beasley is being investigated by the NBA regarding gambling allegations.(Instagram/@mbeasy5)

The latest development comes months after ESPN reported that Beasley was under federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. The article went on to state that there have been allegations of improper gambling on NBA games and prop bets against Beasley from the 2023-24 season, when the 28-year-old was representing the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also read: Brewers vs Rangers: How Michael Helman became unlikely hero to close gap on AL West lead

Timing of the investigation against Malik Beasley

The news of the federal investigation came to light ahead of Beasley’s move to the Detroit Pistons. Beasley had represented the Pistons last season, and it was speculated that he would feature for the same team this time as well. It was claimed that Beasley was on the verge of being signed by the Pistons on a three-year, $42 million contract. The offer had to be later, reportedly, paused in the wake of gambling allegations against Beasley. An article published by The Athletic reported that Detroit had “subsequently retracted a three-year, $42 million contract offer to Beasley.”

Also read: Royal reunion: Prince Harry meets King Charles after 18 months amid UK visit

Malik Beasley to make a decision soon

In a latest post shared by Beasley on Instagram, the free agent guard mentioned that he would make a decision soon. “Step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise where we don’t quit. Where we live to the fullest. Not given ** about anything that’s not important to us. Year 10 is approaching. Probably the most interesting one of them all. And the goal remains the same. Be better than last year. My decision is near,” posted Beasley.

In August this year, ESPN had reported that Malik Beasley “is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York.”

As per Sports Illustrated, Beasley had featured in 82 regular-season games last season and averaged 16.3 points per game on 43 percent shooting.

FAQs

Which team did Malik Beasley play for last season?

Malik Beasley represented the Detroit Pistons in the NBA last season.

Did Malik Beasley represent the Milwaukee Bucks?

Malik Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023-24 season.