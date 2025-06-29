Malik Beasley could lose $42 million Pistons contract amid gambling probe; NBA ban possible

Malik Beasley, a free agent currently, might be on the verge of losing a massive $42 million contract after the US District Attorney’s office announced that the Detroit Pistons star is under investigation for gambling. ESPN and the Associated Press first broke the news, citing sources. Malik Beasley is facing a probe for gambling, which could lead to an NBA ban(Getty Images via AFP)

“We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement released to the AP. The probe comes 14 months after the NBA banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter, who was linked to a prop bet investigation. He pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud.

Mike Beasley's contract negotiations paused

Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN: “An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the US Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.”

According to reports, the 28-year-old was in talks with Detroit to sign a new three-year deal worth $42 million, but those talks have been paused.

If found guilty, Beasley could be banned from the NBA. Last season, The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Terry Rozier, then of the Charlotte Hornets, was under investigation for activity related to unusual betting patterns surrounding him in a March 2023 game. The now-Miami Heat star has not been charged yet and is not facing any sanctions.

Losing the $42 million deal would be a significant blow for Beasley, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting and was a locker room leader.

Malik Beasley and the Pistons were reportedly in ‘serious talks’ for a $42 million, three-year deal ($14 million annually). The free agent set a Pistons record with 319 three-pointers in 2024-25, averaging 16.3 points and 41.6% from three.