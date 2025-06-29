‘Savannah wants me to retire’: Why LeBron James is opting for $52.6 million player option amid Lakers rumors

LeBron James is not done, at least for now. The NBA's career scoring leader, set to play a record 23rd season, has opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN. The decision, taken before the deadline, guarantees that the 40-year-old is not retiring anytime soon and will be around for at least one more season. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is set to play his 23rd NBA season(AP)

According to Paul, James is currently monitoring the Lakers' off-season moves and wants to compete for the championship this year.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career,” Rich Paul told ESPN.

However, retirement is also on James' mind, and his wife, Savannah, has a role to play in his decision. Next summer, the 40-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent, and that opens the door for discussions around his future.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, LeBron, his wife Savannah, former teammate Kevin Love, and his wife Kate were out for dinner when the Lakers' star allegedly said: “[Savannah] wants me to f**king retire in the next year or so.”

The $52.6 million option, part of a two-year, $104 million deal signed in July 2024, is James’s highest single-season salary. By opting in rather than negotiating a new deal, he retains a no-trade clause and flexibility to become a free agent in 2026, giving him leverage to assess Los Angeles’ roster-building.

LeBron James will be playing alongside his son, Bronny, this season too. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the Lakers are targeting a center to pair with Doncic and James, addressing their playoff loss where coach JJ Redick leaned on small-ball lineups.