Austin Reaves declines Los Angeles Lakers' max extension that could have paid him $89.2 million; here’s why

Amid the buzz around the 2025 NBA draft, Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Austin Reaves has formally declined a max extension from the side. The deal would have earned him a whopping $89.2 million during the next four seasons. Reaves, who remained eligible for the big pay raise this offseason, has decided to remain patient for his next extension. He was roped in by the Los Angeles Lakers after he went undrafted a few years ago, The Athletic reported. Austin Reaves declined Los Angeles Lakers' max contract(Getty Images via AFP)

What's next for Austin Reaves?

The 27-year-old currently has a year remaining as part of his current contract with the side and later a player option in 2026-27.

League sources told The Athletic the player declined max extension this week. He now looks ahead to kick-start the third year of his four-year, $54 million contract that was signed as a restricted free agent in 2023.

What does Austin Reaves’ refusal indicate?

Insiders told the news outlet that Reaves' decision was not a reflection of his relationship with the side and rather a "foregone conclusion," taking into consideration the limitations that were placed on the amount.

The 27-year-old might think about declining the player option in future and go in for unrestricted free agency. This will allow him to potentially cash in on a larger amount with the new contract.

It has been stated that his decision is simply a financial move that opens the door for him to get more money in the next contract.

As per reports, his upcoming potential free agency meant that his name floated in and out of rumors during the first day of the 2025 NBA Draft. Notably, the Lakers have not shown any interest in trading Austin Reaves, holding him in high value.

In the past season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 made 3-pointers per game, according to CBS Sports.

He was shooting 46 per cent from the field as well as 38 per cent from beyond the arc. While in the Lakers, his points per game and assists per game have gone on to increase season after season.

Earlier, he got undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2021. Thereafter, he got the four-year, $54 million extension signed in 2023.

