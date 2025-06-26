NBA Draft Day 2: When and where to watch for free? Streaming details, channels and more

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft took place on Wednesday (June 25), where long-projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg was taken by the Dallas Mavericks. The two-night draft continues on Thursday (June 26) with the second half of the lot getting the chance to make their rookie picks. Hugo Gonzalez is drafted twenty-eighth overall by the Boston Celtics during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

NBA Draft Day 2: Date and Time

The second night of the NBA Draft will start at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Thursday (June 26). The event will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch NBA Draft Day 2 live? Here's where to stream

ESPN will be the only broadcast service carrying live coverage of the second night. A couple of other streaming options allow for a larger audience pool to tune into the event.

Streaming service SlingTV’s Orange plan contains channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. At a regular monthly cost of $46, it is one of the most affordable streaming services out there. New subscribers even get their first month’s subscription at half the price.

Although DirecTV’s Signature package ($90 a month) contains ABC and ESPN, those only looking for sports content have the option of picking their MySports plan available at $70 a month. This plan is available to try for 5 days before purchasing and includes channels like ESPN, TNT, USA, FS1, NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, and the Golf Channel.

Fubo’s entry-level Pro plan, which includes ABC and ESPN along with 200 other channel subscriptions, starts at $85 a month. New users can opt for a free five-day trial and even save $20 on their first month.

Draft picks allotted for second round

Here are the 31-59 draft picks allotted for the second round:

1) Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)

2) Boston Celtics (via Washington)

3) Charlotte Hornets

4) Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

5) Philadelphia 76ers

6) Brooklyn Nets

7) Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)

8) San Antonio Spurs

9) Toronto Raptors (via Portland)

10) New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)

11) Golden State Warriors (via Miami)

12) Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

13) Utah Jazz (via Dallas)

14) Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta)

15) Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento)

16) Orlando Magic

17) Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit)

18) Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State)

19) Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

20) New York Knicks (via Memphis)

21) Los Angeles Clippers (via Minnesota)

22) Phoenix Suns (via Denver)

23) Utah Jazz (via Los Angeles Clippers)

24) Indiana Pacers

25) Los Angeles Lakers

26) Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)

27) Orlando Magic (via Boston)

28) Cleveland Cavaliers

29) Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

By Stuti Gupta