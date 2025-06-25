The National Basketball Association (NBA) season might have ended with the Oklahoma City Thunder's victory over the Indiana Pacers, but the action continues this week as fans keenly await the 2025 NBA Draft. NBA draft prospect Ace Bailey throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Holding the coveted first pick this time around, the Dallas Mavericks are likely to pick Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 draft pick. Several other players, including Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, and Ace Bailey, are expected to join new sides during the major event.

The event will be held for two days, starting with the first round on Wednesday, June 25. This will be followed by the second round on Thursday, June 26.

2025 NBA Draft: Which teams are poised to make a big move?

Here's a look at sides that are expected to take maximum advantage of the 2025 Draft:

Philadelphia 76ers

As of now, there is no consensus for the No. 3 prospect in the draft. The player who has been placed most frequently there is Ace Bailey, CBS Sports reported.

He is making efforts to avoid the team picking at No. 3 (Philadelphia 76ers) and has ducked the No. 4 Charlotte Hornets and No. 5 Utah Jazz. Talks are doing the rounds that his most preferred sides are Washington, New Orleans and Brooklyn, with all three of them showing interest in signing him.

Earlier, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that either Charlotte or Utah might consider having Bailey and later figuring it out themselves.

Toronto Raptors

Chances are high for the Raptors (No. 9 pick) to move up their position. For now, Scottie Barnes remains the only player on the roster with All-Star upside.

The Raptors have already explored the Kevin Durant trade and are expected to trade out of the first round entirely. They look forward to getting a major player on the roster this offseason.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns acquired the No. 10 pick during Sunday's Kevin Durant trade with the Rockets. The side is desperately looking out for somebody to bail its owner, Mat Ishbia, out.

After Durant's exit, a key question is about the Suns' plan to find a starting center. They were expected to get a player there with the Durant trade, but failed to do so. In such scenario, fans can keep an eye on on Duke center Khaman Maluach.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs entered draft night with two lottery picks last time as they used the first, No. 4, on Stephon Castle. They later traded Rob Dillingham to Minnesota Timberwolves for a first-round pick.

Once again, the Spurs now hold two first-round picks. The side holds the No. 14 pick this time around.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder holds three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, No. 15, 24 and 44. The side looks ahead to move further up and get their hands on a premium prospect. If not so, they might think like the Spurs to turn a present pick into future value.

FAQs:

1. What time is 2025 NBA Draft?

The first round starts at 8 PM ET on Wednesday, June 25. The second round will begin at 8 PM ET on Thursday, June 26.

2. Where to watch 2025 NBA Draft?

Fans can catch the first round on ABC and ESPN, while the second round will be aired on ESPN. Both will be streamed on Fubo.

3. How much time do teams get to make 2025 NBA Draft selections?

All the teams will be given five minutes to make their selections during the first round.