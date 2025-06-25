Top 2025 NBA Draft picks: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and more

The NBA Draft is set to take place on 8 pm ET Wednesday night in New York. From Cooper Flagg to Dylan Harper, several players are set to step up as the future of basketball at the draft. Anticipation is running high for which players teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will choose. File photo of Dylan Harper (AP)

Here’s how the inclusion of players like Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey could impact the NBA.

Top NBA Draft Picks:

Cooper Flagg

The projected No. 1 pick in the draft, Cooper Flagg is likely to go to the Dallas Mavericks. The 18-year-old forward from Duke became the first player in 25 years to get 100 assists, 30 blocks and 500 points in the span of a single ACC regular season. He has received praise from the likes of LeBron James himself. Cooper Flagg is expected to be the second-youngest No. 1 pick of all time, just below LeBron James himself.

Dylan Harper

The projected No. 2 pick, Dylan Harper could be part of the San Antonio Spurs, as per the official website of the NBA. As the Spurs are moving ahead to build a core team around Victor Wembanyama, Harper could be a boost for their side. He has 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists per game in the season.

VJ Edgecombe

The Baylor college player recorded 3.3 steals per 100 possessions in the Big 12 games. Set to turn 20 in July, Edgecombe has the ability to become an absolute monster on defense, the NBA stated.

Kon Knueppel

A Duke freshman and Cooper Flagg’s teammate, Kon Knueppel shot 41.4 percent from 3, 47.9 percent from the field and 90.4 percent from the line during the season. His performance for Duke shows that he can be a formidable addition for any side.

Ace Bailey

The Rutgers player entered the NBA Draft as the third-highest rated prospect according to most evaluators. He averaged 17.6 points and seven rebounds when shooting from the field. The Washington Wizards are likely to opt for Bailey.

