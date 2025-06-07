Kevin Durant set for blockbuster union with Victor Wembanyama at San Antonio Spurs: Report

Kevin Durant's possible union with Victor Wembanyama and a transfer to the San Antonio Spurs continue to heat up. Recent media reports suggest a "mutual interest between the Phoenix Suns forward and the Spurs. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

"I do know somebody that has been with Kevin Durant recently, and Kevin Durant talked about the Spurs and that's why I mentioned the Spurs. I don't wanna say who, but somebody that KD knows and trusts mentioned the Spurs," John Gambadoro, host of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, said.

Earlier this year, the Suns were looking to trade Durant to the Golden State Warriors before the February trade window. However, the 36-year-old ended the discussions quickly to show his commitment to the Suns. But the side's campaign ended early last season, even without making the play-in tournament appearance, after an ankle injury left Durant on the sidelines from crucial matches towards the fag end.

Overall, he played 62 games last season, averaging 26.6 points per game, besides six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

Durant, who had signed a four-year contract of $194.2 million in 2022, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025/26 season, and hence Suns are all the more eager to trade him off for something in return, before losing him. This is where the Spurs step in, and they have the perfect combination of players to urge Durant to make the move. Moreover, his combination with Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox could give them hope of ending their six-year playoff drought.

NBA writer and analyst Jake Weinbach revealed what Spurs' potential trade package could look like for Durant. "A trade package from the Spurs for Kevin Durant would most likely include Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and the No. 14 overall pick," he wrote. "Durant’s camp reportedly views San Antonio as a preferred landing spot and there’s been reports of mutual interest since the trade deadline."