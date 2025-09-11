Royal reunion: Prince Harry meets King Charles after 18 months amid UK visit

In a major breakthrough for the royal family, Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in about 19 months, People reported. On Wednesday, Prince William's younger brother was spotted arriving at King Charles' residence in London, Clarence House, at around 5:20 PM (local time). Prince Harry and King Charles met face-to-face after almost 19 months.((AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS))

Prince Harry, who currently resides in California with his wife, Meghan Markle and their two children, stayed at his father's residence for nearly 55 minutes. The duo had tea together, per AP. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK after announcing their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry and King Charles' reunion

The September 10 meeting between Harry and his father was their first in person since February last year. During that time, King Charles announced he was undergoing an undisclosed cancer treatment.

Prince Harry's UK visit began on September 8, when he paid a tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on her third death anniversary. He also attended the WellChild Awards.

Earlier in the day, the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to the Imperial College of London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies, while King Charles was seen boarding a plane from Scotland. After arriving at Clarence House in London, the monarch held several audiences and met with his younger son.

The last time Prince Harry met King Charles

The last time Prince Harry and King Charles met each other in person was in February 2024. At the time, the Duke of Sussex arrived in London after hearing about his father's cancer diagnosis. The duo spent nearly 45 minutes together. After the meeting, the king left for his Sandringham country estate.

FAQs:

When and where did Prince Harry reunite with King Charles?

The father and son met each other in person at Clarence House on September 10.

Will Prince Harry meet with Prince William?

It is highly unlikely that Harry will meet his elder brother, as Robert Lacey, the author of "Battle of Brothers", earlier told People magazine that the rift between the two brothers is "very profound and very long-lasting."

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married?

They tied the knot in May 2018.