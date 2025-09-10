Prince Harry to meet his father King Charles amid 'reconciliation' talk in London

For the first time in over a year, Britain's estranged royal family member, Prince Harry, is set to meet his father, King Charles III. Harry, younger brother to Crown Prince William, arrived on Wednesday at Clarence House in London for the meeting, British media reported. Prince Harry in London on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.(AP)

The father-son have been estranged since Harry and his wife, American actor Meghan, renounced royal life and moved to California the US in 2020. It got murkier as Meghan and he publicly aired grievances about his family.

Prince Harry, who holds the rank of Duke of Sussex, is in the UK for a series of visits to charities he supports. Speculation was already swirling that he might meet his father.

The last time Prince Harry and King Charles met was in February 2024 when the king was diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.

Harry has also had little contact with his brother William, heir to the throne.

While Harry has apparently renounced the royal life, he was in London in April for a related reason.

A court had rejected his bid to restore police protection. That protections was canceled after he stopped being a working royal. During the hearings, Harry criticised the king’s government for taking away his security cover.

In any case, King Charles was on a state visit to Italy at the time.

After the case ended, Harry said he would “love reconciliation with my family".

“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he told the BBC on the day the court case was resolved. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

(with AP inputs)