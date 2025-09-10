The Electric State becomes Netflix's most expensive flop as KPop Demon Hunters sets streaming record

Netflix has seen both ends of the spectrum this year - a $320 million sci-fi flop that fizzled with critics and viewers, and an animated blockbuster that smashed every viewing record on the platform. The contrast between The Electric State and KPop Demon Hunters shows just how unpredictable Netflix’s big-budget bets can be. Comparing Netflix’s biggest flop vs. biggest hit.(X/@Netflix)

Netflix's biggest flop

Netflix is no stranger to taking big swings, but not all of them land. Earlier this year, the streamer released The Electric State, a $320 million sci-fi adventure from directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

That price tag made it the most expensive original film Netflix has ever produced. But the return? Not what the company hoped for. According to Decider, the movie drew only 25.2 million global views in its debut weekend - far below other high-budget titles like Carry-On or The Gray Man.

Critics were not kind either. Business Insider reported that the film was widely panned, earning a bleak 15–17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews called it “dumb,” “unfunny,” and “overpriced,” with many questioning why Netflix poured so much money into a project that failed to connect with audiences.

The streaming giant has invested heavily in original movies, spending billions over the past few years, but The Electric State now stands as the company’s most high-profile misfire.

Netflix's biggest hit

On the other side of the spectrum, Netflix is breaking records with KPop Demon Hunters. The animated film about a group of pop stars battling supernatural forces has become the platform’s most-watched original movie ever.

As noted by Netflix’s published data, the movie pulled in 291.5 million views and more than 485 million hours watched, outpacing even global smashes like Red Notice.

It marks a stark contrast: while The Electric State sank under the weight of its budget and lukewarm reception, KPop Demon Hunters soared with a mix of global fandom and viral popularity.

Also read: KPop Demon Hunters is all set to get a sequel: ‘There are a lot of questions left unanswered…’

What it means for Netflix

The two titles highlight Netflix’s unpredictable track record with films. The company has built a reputation for spending huge sums on star-driven projects, yet those investments don’t always translate to staying power or audience enthusiasm.

With The Electric State burning through hundreds of millions for little return, and KPop Demon Hunters becoming a cultural juggernaut, Netflix faces the same challenge it always has - figuring out what resonates, and what sinks without a trace.

As Business Insider pointed out, Netflix has spent more than $1.5 billion on films that were poorly received. Still, the streamer can point to KPop Demon Hunters as proof that sometimes, the gamble pays off bigger than anyone expects.

FAQs

What is Netflix’s most expensive flop?

The Electric State, costing $320 million, is Netflix’s biggest misfire.

How many views did The Electric State get?

It drew just 25.2 million global views in its opening weekend, per Decider.

What is Netflix’s most-watched movie?

KPop Demon Hunters holds the record with 291.5 million views.

How does KPop Demon Hunters compare to Red Notice?

It surpassed Red Notice’s 230.9 million views to become Netflix’s top movie.