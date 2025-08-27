K-pop Demon Hunters is all set to get a sequel: ‘There are a lot of questions left unanswered…’

K-pop meets demon-slaying now has a sequel. After taking the world by storm, K-pop Demon Hunters is officially lining up for round two. On Tuesday, the animated movie overtook Red Notice on Netflix’s all-time charts, becoming the most-watched film in the platform’s history with more than 236 million views. As if that wasn’t enough, the film’s original soundtrack also made Billboard history, landing four songs in the Hot 100 Top 10 at the same time — something no one has ever done before. The global obsession has even sparked a reunion tour vibe for Huntr/x, the fictional girl group at the heart of the story. And now, fans have reason to scream louder: Sony and Netflix are already in early talks for a sequel to the animated mega-hit. K-pop Demon Hunters - Huntr/x

Co-director Maggie Kang, who created the film alongside Chris Appelhans, teased her hopes for diving deeper into the characters beyond Rumi, Huntr/x’s lead vocalist. Speaking to Variety, Kang said: “We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes. This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”

Netflix, meanwhile, is wasting no time capitalising on the craze. As the streamer prepares to launch its first in-person shopping destinations in Philadelphia and Dallas ahead of the holiday season, it has already carved out immersive K-pop Demon Hunters experiences inside the stores — a rare move given that layouts for the retail spaces had been in planning for years.

Furthermore, the runaway success of K-pop Demon Hunters is more than just another hit; it highlights how crucial family and children’s programming has become to its broader strategy of keeping subscribers engaged. According to one insider, kids aren’t just watching the film once; many are looping it six to eight times on average, with some streaming it even more often. For now, there’s no release date in sight, but one thing’s certain: Huntr/x isn’t done slaying just yet.