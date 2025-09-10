How to Train Your Dragon sets streaming release date: When and where to watch?

How to Train Your Dragon, a live-action movie from Universal Pictures, will come out on Peacock next month, more than 100 days after it was released in theaters on June 13 in the US and around the world. The live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie of the same name has been adapted from Cressida Cowell's popular children's book series. How To Train Your Dragon will be out on Peacock next month. Here is everything you need to know about release date and star cast.

How to Train Your Dragon: What to expect?

The movie narrates the journey of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, a young Viking who stays on the Isle of Berk, where all the Vikings hunt dragons.

Despite being considered an outcast by the others, Hiccup becomes a star after inventing a device, named the Night Fury, that helps him catch the dragon like never before. However, things do not go well with Hiccup as he comes face-to-face with a dragon named Toothless.

With time, Hiccup is able to develop a strong friendship with the dragon, and this shows how they can continue to co-exist among the humans, Variety reported.

Upon its release in theaters in June this year, How to Train Your Dragon went on to become a major box office success, minting $632.1 million worldwide. This takes the renowned franchise's total collection around the world to $2.2 billion, which includes the $1.6 billion collected by the animated trilogy, Deadline reported.

Also read: Harry Potter set designer Stuart Craig dies at 83, JK Rowling calls him a ‘true visionary’

How to Train Your Dragon cast

The movie features a long list of stars such as Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Bronwyn James, Nick Frost, Harry Trevaldwyn, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Ruth Codd and Andrea Ware, among others.

Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated film, has written and directed How to Train Your Dragon live-action.

Also read: Pixar’s Elio sets Disney+ release date after $153M box office collection, fans say ‘can’t wait’

How to Train Your Dragon: Peacock release date

The movie is set to arrive on Peacock on October 10, 2025. The makers are also releasing the original trilogy on the streaming service on October 1.

Fans will also get to witness 90 minutes of bonus content from the live-action movie. This includes content like how Hiccup test drives Toothless, deleted scenes and others.

FAQs:

When and where to watch How to Train Your Dragon online?

The movie will be available on Peacock from October 10.

Will How to Train Your Dragon get a sequel?

Yes, the sequel is currently under development and will hit screens on June 11, 2027.

Who is the lead character in How to Train Your Dragon?

The film narrates the journey of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III.