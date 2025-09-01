Is the Grand Canyon still on fire? Latest update on Dragon Bravo wildfire burning at the North Rim

The Dragon Bravo Fire, a massive wildfire at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, has been burning since July 4. However, it showed reduced activity in recent days, according to a report published by Arizona Emergency Information Network. The fire behavior remained minimal, officials said, with the majority of the smoke coming from smoldering interior logs and stumps. Light rain and cloud cover helped in maintaining the moisture of the fuels, and in keeping the fire behavior subdued. Smoke rises from the Dragon Bravo Fire at the Grand Canyon as seen from Mather Point near Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Monday, July 28, 2025. AP/PTI(AP07_29_2025_000001B)(AP)

Is the Grand Canyon still on fire?

The entire Grand Canyon is not on fire, but the Dragon Bravo wildfire is still burning at the North Rim.

Arizona Wildfire Dashboard said in a recent update, “Fire behavior remained minimal yesterday, with smoke primarily from smoldering logs and stumps deep in the interior. Light rainfall in the morning and cloud cover helped keep fuels moist throughout the day. A slow warming and drying trend is expected to begin today, which may result in a slight increase in visible smoke, although minimal heat remains to support fire growth.”

It added, “Crews continue to make progress with suppression repair and hazard tree removal, especially along Highway 67. Suppression repair is also underway on secondary roads. Crews are working closely with resource advisors to ensure repairs align with environmental and safety objectives. With increased access to previously closed areas, work is expanding in both the northeastern and southern portions of the fire.”

Another report says that the Department of the Interior’s Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team is working on post-fire assessments of the Dragon Bravo Fire. “Their work includes validating the Soil Burn Severity (SBS) map and evaluating impacts to natural and cultural resources, infrastructure, and recreation areas,” it said.

The report added, “Minimal fire activity continues, mostly smoldering in heavy dead and down fuels. Although sunny skies returned in the morning, cloud cover developed by midday, keeping fuels cooler and less receptive to ignition. Slightly increased smoldering is expected as conditions dry before monsoon moisture returns midweek.”