Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Utah County wildfire: Massive blaze in Cedar Hills threatens structures, burns several acres

BySumanti Sen
Jun 26, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Utah Fire Info said that the Hub City Fire is burning on a hillside in Cedar Hills.

A wildfire in Utah County is now burning several acres and threatening structures. On Wednesday evening, June 25, Utah Fire Info said that the Hub City Fire is burning on a hillside in Cedar Hills.

Utah County wildfire: Massive blaze in Cedar Hills threatens structures, burns several acres (Unsplash - representational image)
Utah County wildfire: Massive blaze in Cedar Hills threatens structures, burns several acres (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

The X post says that the fire is “Estimated at 5 acres” and “Started on private land and is burning onto USFS lands.” Fire crews are on the scene. People have been asked to avoid the area “to keep access clear for emergency vehicles.”

The fire was an estimated 14 acres as of 10:20 pm Wednesday, according to Justin Roach with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, kslnewsradio.com reported. The fire is 20% contained. The fire is human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info.

A video by the outlet, shared on Facebook, has the caption, “Fire crews are responding to a #wildfire in Utah County that is threatening structures and burning several acres.”

Battalion Chief Brandon Boshard with the American Fork Fire Department said the fire started in the foothills of Mount Timpanogos. 60 to 70 firefighters are working to contain the fire, he added. They are prioritising protecting homes in the area.

Boshard said that at the moment, the biggest concern is the shifting wind. Crews are expected to work through the night.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Utah County wildfire: Massive blaze in Cedar Hills threatens structures, burns several acres
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
