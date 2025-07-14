White Sage fire: Major road closures in northern Arizona as blaze grows near Grand Canyon

A rapidly growing wildfire in far northern Coconino County has scorched more than 40,000 acres which resulting in highway closures and evacuations. Dubbed the White Sage Fire, the blaze is one of two active wildfires burning near the northern rim of the Grand Canyon. Sparked by lightning late Wednesday, the fire has been fueled by dry vegetation and erratic winds. As of Sunday morning, officials reported zero fire containment as firefighters continue to battle the blaze. The White Sage Fire in Coconino County has burned over 40,000 acres, prompting highway closures.(Representative Image: Unspalsh )

Also Read: Grand Canyon North Rim lodge destroyed by fire, hikers evacuated after gas leak; first photos surface

Road closures and evacuation orders amid White Sage Fire

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has instructed that the following areas must be evacuated:

North boundary: Utah Border

East boundary: House Rock Valley Road/Buffalo Ranch Road

West boundary: Kaibab National Forest Boundary

South boundary: Grand Canyon National Park

According to the NPS website, “Evacuees should travel calmly at a normal rate of speed and stay on paved roads only. North Rim day use is closed until further notice.”

Southbound U.S. 89A is closed at State Route 389 in Fredonia, with northbound lanes shut down at U.S. 89 in Bitter Springs due to fire activity.

On Thursday, after the fire was getting difficult to control by the ground crew, the air attack support stepped in, as reported by AZFamily.

Also Read: Photos: Dragon Bravo Wildfire engulfs historic Grand Canyon Lodge, 50-60 structures in Arizona and closes North Rim

Safety instructions implemented near Grand Canyon

Another fire dubbed the Dragon Bravo Fire has scorched approximately 5,000 acres and destroyed between 50 to 80 structures at the Grand Canyon’s northern rim, including a historic lodge, visitor center, gas station, and a water treatment plant. The fire at the treatment facility released chlorine gas, raising health concerns for individuals still within the inner canyon.

Following the incident, the National Park Service shared that all the trips to theriver will have to bypass Phantom Ranch. North Kaibab Trail, Phantom Ranch, and the South Kaibab Trail have been shut down until urther notice.

Residents of Marble Canyon, Lees Ferry, and the Navajo Nation are instructed to be aware of the stench of chlorine.