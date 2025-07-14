Grand Canyon North Rim lodge destroyed by fire, hikers evacuated after gas leak; first photos surface

The historic Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging on the North Rim, was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire Sunday, alongside 50–80 structures, including the visitor center, gas station, wastewater treatment plant, and employee housing, park Superintendent Ed Keable confirmed. Officials said that the fire was initially controlled but grew after a lightning strike. It spread to 5,000 acres due to high temperatures, low humidity, and winds. Grand Canyon lodge was burned down by fire(X)

A chlorine gas leak from the burned wastewater plant forced evacuations of firefighters and hikers, with photos showing smoke and devastation. The lodge's first photos were posted on social media by locals.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, distinct from the nearby White Sage Fire (40,000 acres, 0% contained), ravaged the North Rim, a seasonal destination for the park's visitors.

The chlorine gas release, reported Saturday, posed a health risk due to its tendency to settle in low-lying areas like the inner canyon, causing respiratory issues, according to local media.

As a result, the North Kaibab Trail, South Kaibab Trail, and Phantom Ranch were closed, with rafters instructed to bypass the ranch. No injuries were reported, and the gas does not threaten nearby communities like Marble Canyon or Lees Ferry, though residents may detect a chlorine odor, officials said.

The White Sage Fire, sparked earlier this week near Jacob Lake, led to evacuations of 500 visitors and the closure of State Route 89A.

The National Park Service (NPS) and Bureau of Land Management are monitoring air quality and urge hikers to avoid the inner canyon, while the South Rim remains open. Fire crews, limited by the gas leak, are using ground and air resources to contain both fires.