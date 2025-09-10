Pixar’s Elio sets Disney+ release date after $153M box office collection, fans say ‘can’t wait’

Pixar’s Elio will start streaming on Disney+ on September 17, the animation company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Elio grossed $72 million at the domestic box office and $153 million worldwide following its theatrical release on June 20 this year, according to Variety. Elio gets Disney+ release date.(X/@Pixar)

“#Elio is coming to @DisneyPlus on September 17!” Pixar wrote on X. The animated science fiction adventure film is about a boy named Elio Solís, who is orphaned at a young age. Aunt Olga, who is an Air Force major, abandons her dreams of becoming an astronaut to raise Elio, a space fanatic, in the movie.

Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Julia Cho wrote the story for the film. Molina, Sharafian, and Shi also co-directed Elio.

While Zoe Saldaña voiced Elio’s aunt, Olga, Jameela Jamil was cast as Ambassador Questa. The other cast members of Elio included Brad Garrett, Brandon Moon, Shirley Henderson, and Yonas Kibreab.

The Washington Post praised Elio’s celebration of “the invisible ties of love and friendship that bind all of us aliens to each other.”

Fans react to Elio’s Disney+ release announcement

As soon as Pixar confirmed Elio’s release on Disney+, several fans expressed their excitement on X. “Perfect, I’ve been waiting to watch it for some time,” one commented. “YES! FINALLY!” another wrote. Meanwhile, one said, “Can’t wait, I really enjoyed it." Pixar will release Hoppers and Toy Story 5 next year on March 6 and June 19, respectively.

