Will there be a Solo Leveling Season 3? Animation producer drops major hint

Solo Leveling Season 2 came to an end with an exhilarating Episode 13 on Saturday. Titled Arise From the Shadow, the season finale marked the 25th episode of the popular anime series based on Chugong's webcomic of the same name. With its second season ending on a cliffhanger, fans have been speculating about the show's future. So, here's what we know so far: Will there be a Solo Leveling Season 3? Here's what we know so far(@sololeveling_pr/X)

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Solo Leveling has had a successful run on Crunchyroll, amassing more than 700,000 ratings on the platform. As it has emerged as one of the most popular anime series of all time, there is a strong likelihood that there will be more seasons in the future. Following the end of its first season, showrunners wasted no time as they quickly confirmed Season 2.

Things seem to be a little different this time around, as there is no word on Season 3 yet. It is safe to say that fans may have to wait a little longer for new episodes. While there is no official confirmation, the animation producer of Solo Leveling recently dropped a hint on the show's future. In an interview with Sally Amaki on Crunchyroll's YouTube channel, Atsushi Kaneko said that the series “will come to an end, for now.”

“‘Will this end be temporary or not?’ I honestly don't know what the future will bring,” Kaneko said, adding, “With the encouragement and support of everyone watching, it may continue, or it may not.” The producer further said that he personally really hopes that it does before thanking the viewers, saying, “This anime has made it this far thanks to all of you, so I hope you will keep supporting us even after the final episode.”