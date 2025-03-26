Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13: Release date, time, where to watch and more
Find out the exact release date and time of Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13
Solo Leveling Season 2 is nearing its end, with the final episode set to drop this weekend. The previous instalment saw Sung Jinwoo emerge as an indisputable hero following his successful trip to Jeju Island. As fans eagerly await the finale, here are all the details:
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 release date and time
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13, titled Onto the Next Target, release date is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions subject to timezones. Audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico will see a daytime release on Saturday. You can check out the release schedule based on your region below:
|Time Zone
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Pacific Time (PT)
|Saturday
|March 29
|7:00 am
|Central Time (CT)
|Saturday
|March 29
|9:00 am
|Eastern Time (ET)
|Saturday
|March 29
|10:00 am
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|Saturday
|March 29
|3:00 pm
|Central European Time (CET)
|Saturday
|March 29
|4:00 pm
|Indian Standard Time (IST)
|Saturday
|March 29
|8:30 pm
|Japanese Standard Time (JST)
|Sunday
|March 30
|12:00 am
|Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)
|Sunday
|March 30
|1:30 am
Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13?
Solo Leveling episodes first air in Japan on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Global audiences can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll, subject to regional availability. It is important to note that each streaming platform requires a subscription to watch the action-fantasy animated series.
What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13?
According to fans' speculation on social media, the upcoming episode will likely showcase how Jinwoo plans to cure Cha Haein. The finale's preview synopsis states that the protagonist takes a “big risk” to do so.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
