Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Solo Leveling Season 2 is nearing its end, with the final episode set to drop this weekend. The previous instalment saw Sung Jinwoo emerge as an indisputable hero following his successful trip to Jeju Island. As fans eagerly await the finale, here are all the details: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 set to drop on Crunchyroll this weekend(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13, titled Onto the Next Target, release date is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions subject to timezones. Audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico will see a daytime release on Saturday. You can check out the release schedule based on your region below:

Time Zone Day Date Time Pacific Time (PT) Saturday March 29 7:00 am Central Time (CT) Saturday March 29 9:00 am Eastern Time (ET) Saturday March 29 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday March 29 3:00 pm Central European Time (CET) Saturday March 29 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday March 29 8:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) Sunday March 30 12:00 am Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) Sunday March 30 1:30 am View All Prev Next

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13?

Solo Leveling episodes first air in Japan on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Global audiences can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll, subject to regional availability. It is important to note that each streaming platform requires a subscription to watch the action-fantasy animated series.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13?

According to fans' speculation on social media, the upcoming episode will likely showcase how Jinwoo plans to cure Cha Haein. The finale's preview synopsis states that the protagonist takes a “big risk” to do so.