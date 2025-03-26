Menu Explore
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 26, 2025 12:55 AM IST

Find out the exact release date and time of Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13

Solo Leveling Season 2 is nearing its end, with the final episode set to drop this weekend. The previous instalment saw Sung Jinwoo emerge as an indisputable hero following his successful trip to Jeju Island. As fans eagerly await the finale, here are all the details:

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 set to drop on Crunchyroll this weekend(A-1 Pictures)
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 set to drop on Crunchyroll this weekend(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13, titled Onto the Next Target, release date is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions subject to timezones. Audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico will see a daytime release on Saturday. You can check out the release schedule based on your region below:

Time ZoneDayDateTime
Pacific Time (PT)SaturdayMarch 297:00 am
Central Time (CT)SaturdayMarch 299:00 am
Eastern Time (ET)SaturdayMarch 2910:00 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)SaturdayMarch 293:00 pm
Central European Time (CET)SaturdayMarch 294:00 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)SaturdayMarch 298:30 pm
Japanese Standard Time (JST)SundayMarch 3012:00 am
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)SundayMarch 301:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13?

Solo Leveling episodes first air in Japan on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Global audiences can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll, subject to regional availability. It is important to note that each streaming platform requires a subscription to watch the action-fantasy animated series.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13?

According to fans' speculation on social media, the upcoming episode will likely showcase how Jinwoo plans to cure Cha Haein. The finale's preview synopsis states that the protagonist takes a “big risk” to do so.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
