Melania Trump hat for inauguration day was remade last minute; first lady's designer recalls fiasco: 'Was a cliffhanger'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jan 21, 2025 10:30 AM IST

First lady Melania Trump's showstopping hat that she wore to husband and US president Donald Trump’s swearing-in almost did not make to the inauguration.

All eyes were on Melania Trump as she looked simultaneously serious and chic while her husband, Donald Trump, was sworn in for the second time as the US president. The US first lady wore an all-American ensemble for Monday’s inaugural ceremony, choosing a navy and ivory ensemble by Adam Lippes and a coordinating hat by Eric Javits. But do you know her head-turning navy and white-brim hat almost did not make it to the Trump inauguration? Also read | Women at Trump inauguration dazzled in eye-catching looks: What Ivanka Trump, Jill Biden, Usha Vance and Melania wore

Barron Trump and Melania Trump arrive for the 60th inaugural ceremony on January 20 at the US Capitol in Washington DC. (AFP)
Barron Trump and Melania Trump arrive for the 60th inaugural ceremony on January 20 at the US Capitol in Washington DC. (AFP)

Melania’s hat ‘arrived all crushed’ for final fitting

Melania’s hat maker Eric Javits faced a ‘bit of a cliffhanger’ and shared in an interview with WWD that Melania’s viral head-topper almost wasn’t part of her ensemble after a mishap while it was being shipped from Miami to New York. He said, “I guess the hat arrived all crushed. It looked like it had been sitting in snow drifts for about a week. Obviously, I had to scramble to redo it. It couldn’t really be repaired, because of the construction of it. It was a little bit of a cliffhanger.”

Donald Trump thanked his wife Melania Trump during his inauguration speech. (AFP)
Donald Trump thanked his wife Melania Trump during his inauguration speech. (AFP)

In another interview with Vanity Fair, Eric also revealed he created a second hat for the first lady in under four days after the original hat arrived 'irreparably damaged' in a 'wet and crushed' carton for Melania's final fitting in New York. “Mrs. Trump’s stylist, Herve Pierre, picked it up from me in Miami and personally transported it back to the first lady.”

More about Melania's look

Melania's hat from the Trump inauguration was more than an accessory — it took centre stage and defined her look. It was made from the same navy silk wool that designer Adam Lippes used to design her inauguration day outfit. The first lady, known for her striking style, wore a double-breasted navy coat with a matching skirt and black pumps.

