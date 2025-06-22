Box office: Elio struggles with $22M, while How to Train Your Dragon continues to breathe fire

Universal and DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon is still going strong at the box office. As per a Deadline report, in its second weekend, the film made $37 million from 4,373 theaters – a 58% drop from last week. This brings its total earnings in the U.S. to $160.4 million. Universal's live-action How to Train Your Dragon released on June 13.(@HTTYDragon/X)

On the other hand, Pixar’s Elio had a slower start. It opened in 3,750 theaters and earned $9 million on Friday. The project ended the weekend with a 3-day total of $22 million — the lowest opening ever for the studio, the report added.

About Elio

Directed by Adrian Molina, Elio narrates the story of an 11-year-old boy named Elio, voiced by Yonas Kibreab. Elio is a shy and creative kid who accidentally gets beamed into space. The aliens think he is Earth’s leader, and he suddenly finds himself speaking for the whole planet at a giant space council. America Ferrera voices Elio’s mother, who works for a top-secret government project. The film mixes adventure, emotion and science fiction.

About How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon, directed by Dean DeBlois, is based on a book by Cressida Cowell. The story is about a young Viking boy named Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel. Hiccup lives in a village where everyone fights dragons. But when he meets a dragon named Toothless, he learns that dragons are not as dangerous as people think. Instead of fighting, they become best friends. The movie also features the voices of America Ferrera, Gerard Butler and Craig Ferguson. The story is about friendship, bravery and changing old beliefs.

Both Elio and How to Train Your Dragon bring unique stories to the big screen — one set in outer space and the other in a Viking village. While Elio may have had a slow start, it offers heart and imagination. Meanwhile, How to Train Your Dragon continues to soar, proving its lasting appeal with audiences.

FAQs

How much has How to Train Your Dragon earned at the box office so far?

As per reports, How to Train Your Dragon has made $160.4 million in the U.S. after two weekends in theaters.

What was the opening weekend box office collection of Pixar’s Elio?

Elio earned $22 million over its first weekend, with $9 million coming in on Friday alone.

Who directed Elio and what is it about?

Elio is directed by Adrian Molina. It tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who accidentally gets taken into space and is mistaken for Earth’s leader.

What is How to Train Your Dragon about?

Directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon follows a Viking boy, Hiccup, who befriends a dragon, challenging his village’s beliefs.