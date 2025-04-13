Did aliens commit ‘revenge massacre’ on Soviet troops? CIA reveals chilling dossier on UFO crash

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) disclosed a chilling dossier that detailed a purported massacre by five aliens from a crashed UFO who transformed a whole military regiment into stone. The new report claims that Soviet soldiers shot down an alien craft that was circling over the Soviet military unit in Siberia.(Pixabay)

Witnesses claimed that five aliens stepped out of their destroyed craft, united into a single entity, erupted in a burst of incredible energy, and transformed 23 troops into solid rock. The document summarized a 250-page confidential file obtained by the US intelligence officers.

One CIA source described the startling clash as “a picture that makes one's blood freeze, a horrific picture of revenge on the part of extraterrestrial creatures,” Daily Mail reported.

The agency went on to say that the “extremely menacing case” demonstrated that the alien visitors had technology and weapons much beyond what the US government had assumed, implying that they knew about the aliens' presence beforehand.

Josh Hooper weighs in on alien tale

Josh Hooper, host of the AI or Evil podcast, recently discussed the exposed document, which was released in 2000. He disclosed that two of the combatants at the UFO crash site truly experienced the ordeal.

However, there was no way to rescue the 23 “petrified soldiers.” According to reports, their remains were transferred to a covert research facility close to Moscow, along with the spacecraft's debris.

The detailed description of the alleged aliens engaged in this horrific act, is an even more alarming aspect of the CIA file.

“Paper reports alleged evidence on mishap involving UFO,” reads the document's subject line.

When Ukrainian and Canadian publication released alien tale

On March 27, 1993, the Ukrainian publication Holos Ukrayiny released this stunning story.

A Canadian publication claimed that the incident occurred between 1989 and 1990, and then CIA discovered it only after the collapse of Soviet Union.

Here's what surviving troops said

The two surviving troops claim that the five aliens released themselves from the rubble and gathered near the wreck when the soldiers got closer to the craft.

The aliens, according to the soldiers, then “merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape”, which seemed like a gigantic ball, as per Daily Mail.